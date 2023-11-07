Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 830 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. 226,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,153 shares of company stock worth $6,626,136 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

