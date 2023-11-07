Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont by 71.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 121.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 229,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

