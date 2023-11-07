Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,387. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $445.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.07.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.