Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $63,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. 102,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.