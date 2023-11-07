Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $82,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $332.51. 8,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average is $325.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.