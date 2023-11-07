Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA WFH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

