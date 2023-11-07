Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 404,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

