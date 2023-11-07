Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 53,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,979. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

