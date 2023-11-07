Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,900 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

