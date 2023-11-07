Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 910 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

