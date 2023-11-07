Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAMT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 161,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,990,000.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SAMT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 4,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The company has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

