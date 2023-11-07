Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,271. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.87 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

