Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

MS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. 554,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,467. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

