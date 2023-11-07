Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. 425,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,154. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

