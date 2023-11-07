Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. 81,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

