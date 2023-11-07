Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.14. 161,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

