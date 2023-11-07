Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VPL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. 45,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

