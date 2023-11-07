Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) is Wasatch Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,753 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for about 2.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.13% of Medpace worth $376,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medpace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,854 shares of company stock valued at $85,834,853. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

