Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 266,850 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $604,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.57. The company has a market cap of $811.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $20,907,999. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

