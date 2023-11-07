Middleby (MIDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $31,419,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $22,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

