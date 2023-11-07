Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $602.65 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $602.65 million and $40.31 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,092,489,293 coins and its circulating supply is 997,858,727 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,092,323,692.8400393 with 997,622,845.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6131325 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $35,155,022.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

