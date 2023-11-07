Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 1,943 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

