Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,824,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

