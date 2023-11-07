Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 11,210 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,723,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HPP opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

