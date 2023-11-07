Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 3,164 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 558.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,319,000 after buying an additional 160,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

