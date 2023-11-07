Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 156,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Genworth Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 16,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 974,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 968,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

