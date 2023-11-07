Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $208,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

