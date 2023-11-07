Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $94,000 Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ouster news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $42,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $42,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,322.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $98,860 and sold 118,695 shares valued at $782,088. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.