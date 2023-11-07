Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 22,914 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 222.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 575,792 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.