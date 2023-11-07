Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 6,400 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 120.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

