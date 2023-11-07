Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Posts Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

