Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.17% of PPL worth $228,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

