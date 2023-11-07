Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $120.40 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Moderna worth $120,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

