Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $127.78 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $127,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average is $245.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.16.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

