Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $128.81 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $128,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.88 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

