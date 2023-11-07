Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $159.91 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,357 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 3.33% of DT Midstream worth $159,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

