Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $169.27 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $169,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $298.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

