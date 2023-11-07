Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $210.08 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.57 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.32. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

