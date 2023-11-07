Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $292.78 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $292,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $880.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $461.57 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $856.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

