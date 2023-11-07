Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $431.25 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,374 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of NextEra Energy worth $431,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

