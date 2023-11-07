Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $352,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UNH stock opened at $533.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

