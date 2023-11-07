Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 24,716 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $195,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

