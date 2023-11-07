Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 27,935 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $223,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

