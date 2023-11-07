Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 104,096 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 104,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $148,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

