Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 150,205 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,205 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Crown Castle worth $324,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

