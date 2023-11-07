Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,857 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

