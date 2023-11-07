Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,872 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

