Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,254 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

