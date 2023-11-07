Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

