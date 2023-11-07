Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

